Fox Recipe Box: AM Power Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a great way to fuel up for the day. Executive Chef Timothy Welch from Betts Restaurant showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make an AM Power Bowl. This dish is on Chef Welch’s menu at Betts Restaurant. Betts is located inside the historic Kimpton Schofield Hotel at East 9th and Euclid Avenue. The restaurant is celebrating its 1st Birthday on Friday August 6th and has a fun celebration menu planned that includes $1 birthday cake shots and $10 Schofield Burgers. Click here to learn more about Betts.

AM Power Bowl



Cooked quinoa – 6oz

Red pepper – 2oz

Spinach – 2 oz

Mushrooms – 2 oz

Over easy egg – 2 eggs

Avocado – half

Pumpkin seed granola on top

Cook quinoa according to package directions

Roast assorted veggies ( Betts uses red pepper, spinach and mushrooms)

Fry an egg over easy

Layer quinoa, then roasted veggies, then egg and avocado

Top with your favorite granola

Chef Walsh’s tips: Make sure to rinse quinoa thoroughly before cooking to remove surface starch. Without rinsing it can come out gummy. Even soaking it for a bit will help.

You can cook the quinoa and roast your veggies the night before and put it all together in the morning. 5 day shelf life.