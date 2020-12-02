Fox Recipe Box: Almond-Cranberry Chocolate Bark

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s an easy recipe that makes a beautiful dish for your holiday dessert table and it also is a great treat to wrap up and give as a gift. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how simple this chocolate bark is to make. This recipe is part of Stefani’s upcoming class called ‘Zoom Chocolate Fever’ and you can learn more about her class and other classes offered at The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking by clicking here.

Almond Cranberry Bark

Makes a half sheet pan

1 1/2 cup whole raw unsalted almonds

1 1/2 cup dried cranberries

14 oz. bittersweet chocolate

1 Tbsp. pure coconut oil

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon coarse flake sea salt

Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper. Leave some paper coming up over the sides so you can easily life the paper off the pan once the chocolate has hardened.

Spread out 1 cup each of the almonds and cranberries on the sheet pan in an even distribution.

Over a double boiler, melt the chocolate and coconut oil making sure to scrape down the sides to prevent scorching. Add vanilla once it is melted.

Slowly pour the melted chocolate into the sheet pan over the almonds, and use an offset spatula to gently spread into an even, smooth layer. Firmly tap the bottom of the sheet pan against the counter to release any air bubbles. Sprinkle the remaining almonds and cranberries on top. Let it sit at room temperature for 5 minutes until it just starts to firm up. Sprinkle the salt flakes on top.

Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes to finish setting up.

Once completely set and hardened, lift the bark out of the pan using the parchment paper, and use a large knife to cut the bark into pieces.

Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to two weeks.