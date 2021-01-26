Fox Recipe Box: All American Chili

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Eric Wells has won multiple awards for his chili recipe and he is sharing it with Fox 8 viewers in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. Chef Wells is the owner of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services and specializes in delivering an intimate culinary service to your home. He also is teaching virtual cooking classes during the pandemic. Click here for more information.

All American Chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup white onion, minced

1 cup green pepper, diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 ½ lbs. ground beef

1 ½ lbs. ground pork

1+1 tablespoons ground cumin

1+1 tablespoons ground chili powder

1+1 tablespoons dried oregano

1+1 tablespoons garlic powder

1+1 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1+1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Salt & pepper

2-15 oz. cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2-28 oz. cans tomato sauce

2-28 oz. cans diced tomatoes

Sour cream

Green onions

Shredded cheddar cheese

Heat a large pot over medium heat; add oil. Add onions, pepper and garlic and cook until vegetables have softened, about 3 minutes. Add beef and pork and cook until no longer pink. Add one tablespoon cumin, chili powder, oregano and garlic powder, plus one teaspoon cayenne and cinnamon. Add salt and pepper and stir well.

Add beans, tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, stirring well. Add remaining spices and salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, uncovered, for at least 20 minutes.

Serve with sour cream, green onions and cheese as garnishes