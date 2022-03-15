Fox Recipe Box: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Calling all chip lovers! Vegan Vicki’s Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips are a delicious alternative to regular chips and not hard to make. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson got a quick lesson, plus learned about Vegan Vicki’s new culinary service ‘Koncious Kuisine’ that specializes in personal chef services and meal prep. To learn more about Koncious Kuisine click here.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

2 – 3 medium sweet potatoes, washed and dried

1 tablespoon oil (neutral flavored oil, safflower, canola, etc.)

1 tablespoon brown sugar (light or dark)

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

Using a mandolin, thinly slice the sweet potatoes. (Thin for more crisp chips, if any moisture comes out of the chips, just pat day)

In a mixing bowl, add the sweet potatoes and toss them with the oil, make sure the potatoes are coated.

In a smaller bowl mix the remaining ingredients together.

Sprinkle the remaining ingredients into the bowl over the chips and make sure every chip has seasoning on them.

In a single layer, lay the sweet potatoes on the racks or in the basket (depending on the type of air fryer you have)

Air fry the chips at 360 for 5 – 8 minutes, depending on how thin your chips are. Keep an eye on them, they can burn quickly depending on the time and air fryer model.

Once done, remove from the air fryer, allow to cool, they will get crisper as they cool.