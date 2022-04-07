(WJW) – Have you ever tried a Dutch Baby Pancake? A Dutch Baby is a delicious, puffed pancake — something between a popover and a crepe. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market and she gave Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer a great cooking lesson all about Dutch Babies. Fresh Thyme Market has three locations in Northeast Ohio and you can learn more by clicking here.

Gluten-free Dutch Baby Pancakes

Ingredients

4 Fresh Thyme large eggs

1 cup Fresh Thyme 2% reduced-fat milk

3/4 cup. gluten-free all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme organic honey

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

Fresh Thyme coconut oil cooking spray

*Additional ingredients for desired toppings located in Directions.

Directions

Prepare ingredients for desired topping (see instructions below); set aside. Place a pan with eight or twelve (2¾ to 3 inch) muffin cups in cold oven.* Preheat oven to 425°F. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine eggs, milk, flour, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cover and blend until well combined, stopping if needed to scrape down sides of blender container. Remove preheated muffin cups from oven. Spray bottoms and sides of cups with cooking spray; carefully wipe out excess oil from cups. Spoon 3 Tbsp. batter into each hot cup. Bake for 14 to 17 minutes or until puffed and lightly golden. Cool 1 minute in muffin cups. Use a knife to loosen sides pancakes from muffin cups; remove from cups. Add desired topping and serve. *Notes: To bake remaining batter, remove pancakes from pan. Heat pan in oven for 15 minutes. Spray with cooking spray, fill with batter, and bake as directed above. To store leftover Dutch baby pancakes, place unfilled pancakes in a resealable plastic freezer bag. Freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat pancakes in a shallow baking pan at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes or until warm. Mixed Berry Compote: In a small bowl, combine 1½ cups of plain Greek yogurt, 1¼ tsp. orange zest, and ¼ tsp. refrigerated ginger paste. Spoon about 1½ Tbsp. yogurt mixture into each Dutch baby pancake cup. Top with a few mixed berries (such as raspberries, blackberries and quartered strawberries.) Garnish with fresh mint, if desired. Peaches ’n’ Cream: In a small nonstick skillet, melt 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter and 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar. Add ½ (10 oz.) pkg. Fresh Thyme frozen peach slices. Reduce heat; cook on low just until peaches thaw, stirring occasionally. Slightly cut up peaches, if desired. Serve warm in Dutch baby pancake cups. Garnish with coconut milk non-dairy whipped topping and Fresh Thyme ground cinnamon. Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana: In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme chocolate-hazelnut spread on HIGH for 30 to 60 seconds or just until melted, stirring halfway through. Peel and slice 2 bananas. Divided banana slices among Dutch baby pancake cups. Drizzle with melted chocolate-hazelnut spread. Garnish with toasted coconut, if desired.