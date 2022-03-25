CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Fish Fry season and The Rustic Grill at Stonewater is serving perch and cod with all the tasty sides. The Rustic Grill was recently named one of ‘The 16 Best Fish Fries in the United States’ and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns why from Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus. https://www.stonewatergolf.com

CAJUN SPICE BLEND

5 tbl kosher salt

2 tbl cayenne

2 tbl garlic powder

2 tbl paprika

1 tbl dried oregano

1 tbl dried thyme

1.5 tbl ground black pepper

1 tbl onion powder

½ tsp red pepper flakes

2 tbl brown sugar

Mix together and store in air tight container for up to 6 months

SLAW DRESSING

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tbl apple cider vinegar

1 tbl honey

½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbl lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

1/8tsp ground black pepper

Mix with 3 cups of your favorite vegetable slaw medley and taste for any additional salt and pepper needed