CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Squash Blossoms are just one of the beautiful blooms that are delicious to eat. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns more about edible flowers from Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden and Chef Jamie Simpson from The Culinary Vegetable Institute shares a recipe for Cornbread Stuff Zucchini Blossoms. To learn more about The Chef’s Garden and the various boxes you can order for home delivery click here.

Cornbread Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms

Makes 20 blossoms

We stuff these blooms with a cornbread batter studded with zucchini and corn. You can serve these plated or piled on a platter with honey butter. Consider them as a hushpuppy. You can also try a take on elotes or grilled corn topped with dried chile, crema, cotija, radish, and coriander. Any excess batter can be fried by scooping directly into your frying oil.

1 quart vegetable oil, for frying

½ cup corn flour or fine cornmeal

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus ½ cup for dredging

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt, plus more for serving

¼ cup cup finely diced zucchini

¼ cup corn kernels

1 large garlic cloves, thinly shaved or finely minced

1 large egg, room temperature and separated

1 small pinch cream of tartar

¾ cup (180 ml) buttermilk, at room temperature

3 tablespoons (45 g) unsalted butter or lard, melted

20 squash blossoms

In a wide, shallow saucepan, heat the oil to 320°F. Set up a baking sheet with a resting rack or paper towels for draining.

In a large bowl, stir together the corn flour, 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, ¼ teaspoon salt, zucchini,, and garlic.

Using an electric mixer or a manual whisk, combine the cream of tartar and egg white and whip to stiff peaks.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, buttermilk, and butter. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the cornmeal mixture and fold together until there are no dry spots

In three batches, add the whipped egg white to the batter and fold the two together.

Transfer the batter to a piping or resealable plastic bag and pipe about 1 1/2 tablespoons of batter into each zucchini blossom.

Put the remaining ½ cup flour in a shallow bowl. Working in batches, lightly dust the stuffed zucchini blossoms with flour and transfer to the oil. Fry the zucchini blossoms, turning occasionally, until the blossoms are golden brown and a cake tester or paring knife inserted into the middle of the filling comes out clean, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the blossoms to the prepared rack or paper towels to drain. Season with a little salt and serve.