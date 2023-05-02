CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — At Cleveland Fire Station 10, brothers Garry and Zack Engle are culinary celebrities amongst the firefighters. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer visits the station this morning and learns how to make Gramma Engloni World Famous Calzoni.
Gramma Engloni World Famous Calzoni
By Garry and Zack Engle, Cleveland Fire Station 10
Ingredients
1 Gallucci dough ball
2 Jars Gallucci pizza sauce
1 quarter lb Capicola
1 quarter lb hard Salami
1 quarter lb Deli Pepperoni ( Chopped )
1 lb Italian Sausage
1 half white onion ( diced )
1 green bell pepper ( diced )
1 Bag Mozzarella Cheese ( 8 ounces )
1 Quarter stick butter ( melted )
- Roll the dough out onto a pizza pan
- Brown the sausage. pull meat from skillet and leave fat.
- Add the chopped pepperoni, diced green peppers and diced onion to fat and sautee
- Pull green peppers, onion and pepperoni. Add them to the brown sausage and pour in
half a jar of Gallucci pizza sauce
- Evenly layer on half of the rolled out dough Capicola, cheese, Salami, cheese, sausage
mix, cheese
- Pull the other half of the dough on top and roll the edges together.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 500