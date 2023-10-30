CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrity chef Kenny Gilbert is one of Cleveland’s own, having grown up in Euclid, Ohio before going on to achieve big things in the culinary world. Chef Kenny has released his first cookbook “Southern Cooking: Global Flavors” and shares a recipe with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Click here to learn more about Chef Kenny Gilbert.

Lemon & Rosemary Roasted Chicken Breasts

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 6 lemons)

1/2 cup mild olive oil

1/4 cup honey

4-6 sprigs rosemary, leaves only chopped (1/2 cup)

12 cloves garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts

Put lemon juice, olive oil, honey, rosemary, garlic, salt, red pepper in blender and blend till smooth. Transfer 1 1/2 cups marinade into large bowl Put chicken in bowl with marinade and toss to coat. Cover and put in frig for a minimum of 2 hours and maximum of 12 hours. Transfer remaining marinade to container and refrigerate. Preheat over to 350-degrees and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil Transfer marinated chicken to sheet pan, discard marinade, roast the chicken on middle rack for 30 minutes, or until meat thermometer registers 145-degrees F. in the thickest part of the breast. Baste the chicken with reserved marinade and pan drippings. Roast the chicken for another 10-15 minutes, or until it reaches internal temperature of 165-degrees F. Remove the chicken from oven and cover with foil to keep warm