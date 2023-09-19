CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 News in the Morning anchor team recently admitted they had never tasted oxtail, but they bet that Chef Rocco Whalen knew how to cook it. Well today Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learned how to make an oxtail dish when the busy Cleveland chef stopped by for a quick lesson. Chef Rocco Whalen recently opened downtown Fahrenheit and you can learn more about his various culinary adventures here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction