CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowski wants to help you cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner. He recently recorded videos taking you step-by-step through the entire meal and in this edition of Fox 8 Recipe Box Chef Chrostowski shares his turkey tips with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. To watch Chef Brandon’s Thanksgiving Dinner videos click here.
Key to cooking a tasty turkey – Chef Brandon reveals his secrets
by: Wayne Dawson
Posted:
Updated:
