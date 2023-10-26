CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to create a recipe that checks all the boxes — lots of gooey cheese, warm bread and butter. Lee Ann shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make Cheesy Sourdough Pull Apart Bread. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Cheesy Sourdough Pull Apart Bread

2 Tablespoons butter

1 stick butter, divided

10 cups sliced sourdough, buttered with 4 Tablespoons butter then cubed

2/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 lb. Mozzarella cheese, hand shredded

¼ cup baby Swiss cheese, hand shredded

Grease a Bundt pan (or 2 bread pans) with 2 Tablespoons butter. For the first layer, place 5 cups of prepped (sliced & buttered) & cubed sourdough bread in the pan. Then sprinkle 1/3 cup parsley. Melt the remaining stick of butter (4 Tablespoons) and drizzle ½ on the first layer of bread and parsley. Then add ½ the mozzarella cheese. Then repeat later and end with a layer of mozzarella & ¼ cup baby Swiss. Bake in a 375° oven for 10-12 minutes. Bake additional two minutes at 400° or until the top is golden. Flip out onto platter when removed from oven. Serve with pasta or any soup.

*optional- add garlic, bacon or pepperoni!

***IMPORTANT NOTE FROM LEE ANN – Pay to attention to the texture of your bread. If it’s dry, use a whole stick of butter. If bread is fresh and soft, cut back on the butter.

Amish Country Chili

1lb hamburger

1/2lb Italian hot bulk sausage

1 T butter

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup yellow pepper, chopped

1 T chili crisp

2 cloves garlic

1/2 jalapeño, minced

2 cups V8 juice

1- 28 ounce can whole tomatoes, puréed in blender

1- 28 ounce can tomato puree

1- 10 ounce can Rotel

1- 15 ounce kidney beans

1- 15 ounce black beans

1- 15 ounce butter beans

All beans rinsed & drained

2 bay leaves

1-1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Brown hamburger, drain and set aside. Brown sausage, drain and set aside. Leave all the crispy frying, a little of the sausage drippings and add a Tablespoon of butter. On medium heat, sauté onion, pepper, chili crisp, jalapeno and garlic. Cook until tender. Add next 13 ingredients and stir. Add hamburger & sausage back in and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Optional- I like to boil some mini bowtie pasta and add about 1-2 cups cooked pasta to the chili the last 10 minutes it simmers. You can also put the cooked pasta in the bottom of a bowl and spoon the chili on top.