CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to come up with an easy back-to-school breakfast recipe for families. Her Hashbrown Scramble Sausage Cups are easy to make, are delicious reheated, and also freeze well. Lee Ann shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to put the recipe together. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Hashbrown Scramble Egg & Sausage Cups

20 oz frozen shredded potatoes/hashbrowns – patted dry

1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

¾ teaspoons salt

¼ fresh ground pepper

1 cup mild cheddar cheese- shredded & divided

1 cup jumping jack cheese- shredded & divided

8 eggs

¼ cup milk- 2% or whole

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon butter

3/4lb bulk sausage

¼ cup sweet onion, chopped

1/4 cup spinach, chopped

1 Tablespoon parsley, chopped fine

Place frozen hashbrowns on paper towel & pat potatoes as dry as possible. Sprinkle with corn starch. Place potatoes in a mixing bowl and add salt, pepper and ½ cup of each cheese (total of 1 cup).

Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray and press potato mixture into all 12 cups, making a nest in the middle. Bake in a preheated 425° oven. Bake for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile whip 8 eggs, milk and garlic powder. Set aside. Brown sausage and when almost done, add chopped onions. Drain.

Melt butter in medium skillet, pour egg mixture into skillet. When eggs get thicker, add ¾ cup cheese (reserving ¼ cup for the tops). Then add spinach & parsley. When eggs are still very wet, add sausage & onion. Sprinkle each cup with remaining ¼ cup cheese. When eggs are still very soft & underdone, spoon into muffin cups and put back into the oven for 5-6 minutes.