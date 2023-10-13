CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fresh apple cider donuts layered with cream cheese frosting and topped with caramel and toasted pecans — this creation is sure to wow any guest! Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson certainly was impressed as Chef Kathryn Neidus from The Rustic Grill at Stonewater demonstrates how to build a beautiful and delicious Fall treat. The Rustic Grill offers a number of Fall events and you can get details here.
Apple Cider Donut Tower wakes up Wayne’s sweet tooth – here’s how to make it!
by: Wayne Dawson
