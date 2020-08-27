A ‘pair’ of fresh ‘pear’recipes: Warm Brussels Sprouts Pear Salad & Yogurt Pear Pops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s pear season and there are so many different ways to use the fresh fruit. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and she shared two favorite recipes with the Fox Recipe Box. The Warm Brussels Sprouts & Pear Salad makes a delicious side dish and the Yogurt Pear Pops are a fun kids snack idea.

Warm Brussels Sprouts & Pear Salad

Ready In: 32 mins Prep: 15 mins Cook: 17 mins Servings: 6

4 oz. Fresh Thyme applewood smoked bacon, chopped

1/2 medium red onion, sliced

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved

3 Bosc pears, cored and quartered

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme stone-ground mustard

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme apple cider vinegar

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Fresh Thyme blue cheese crumbles, optional

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion for 6 to 8 minutes or until bacon is crisp, stirring frequently. Remove bacon and onion from skillet; set aside.

Add Brussels sprouts, pears, and salt to drippings in the skillet. Cook for 6 minutes over medium heat or until pears are almost tender, stirring frequently.

In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, honey, and vinegar. Add to skillet, stirring to coat Brussels sprouts mixture. Stir in bacon and onion. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until pears are tender. Season with black pepper. Serve warm, sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles, if desired.

YOGURT PEAR POPS Prep time 20 mins Serves 4

Recipe by Stephen and Elise Compston and is from: https://usapears.org/recipe/yogurt-pear-pops/

2 Ripe red or green Anjou USA Pears

1/2 cup yogurt

Milk, as needed, to thin yogurt

½ cup each, chocolate chips, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, or any favorite toppings

8 Kabob Skewers



Slice pears, stem to bottom, in 1/2” pieces. Skewer pear slices and lay on a tray lined with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt and milk until mixture is thin enough to drizzle with a spoon. Drizzle pears with yogurt mixture and melted chocolate (if desired) and decorate with favorite toppings. Place pears in freezer for 20-30 minutes, or until toppings have “set”. Enjoy!