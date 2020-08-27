A ‘pair’ of fresh ‘pear’recipes: Warm Brussels Sprouts Pear Salad & Yogurt Pear Pops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s pear season and there are so many different ways to use the fresh fruit. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and she shared two favorite recipes with the Fox Recipe Box. The Warm Brussels Sprouts & Pear Salad makes a delicious side dish and the Yogurt Pear Pops are a fun kids snack idea.
Warm Brussels Sprouts & Pear Salad
Ready In: Prep: Cook: Servings: 6
- 4 oz. Fresh Thyme applewood smoked bacon, chopped
- 1/2 medium red onion, sliced
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved
- 3 Bosc pears, cored and quartered
- 1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
- 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme stone-ground mustard
- 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme apple cider vinegar
- Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- Fresh Thyme blue cheese crumbles, optional
Directions
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion for 6 to 8 minutes or until bacon is crisp, stirring frequently. Remove bacon and onion from skillet; set aside.
Add Brussels sprouts, pears, and salt to drippings in the skillet. Cook for 6 minutes over medium heat or until pears are almost tender, stirring frequently.
In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, honey, and vinegar. Add to skillet, stirring to coat Brussels sprouts mixture. Stir in bacon and onion. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until pears are tender. Season with black pepper. Serve warm, sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles, if desired.
YOGURT PEAR POPS Prep time 20 mins Serves 4
Recipe by Stephen and Elise Compston and is from: https://usapears.org/recipe/yogurt-pear-pops/
- 2 Ripe red or green Anjou USA Pears
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- Milk, as needed, to thin yogurt
- ½ cup each, chocolate chips, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, or any favorite toppings
- 8 Kabob Skewers
- Slice pears, stem to bottom, in 1/2” pieces. Skewer pear slices and lay on a tray lined with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt and milk until mixture is thin enough to drizzle with a spoon. Drizzle pears with yogurt mixture and melted chocolate (if desired) and decorate with favorite toppings. Place pears in freezer for 20-30 minutes, or until toppings have “set”. Enjoy!