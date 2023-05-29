CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Playhouse Square recently recognized talented high school performers at the 2023 Dazzle Awards. The Dazzle Awards is a chance for students to walk the red carpet and take center stage at the historic Playhouse Square as awards are presented in twelve categories. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns more about this special event that means so much to theater-loving students and how this year’s Best Actor and Actress award winners will represent Cleveland on Broadway next month.

