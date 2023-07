CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland native Paul Wharton returned home Tuesday with a visit to FOX 8 News in the Morning.

The TV personality splits his time between Washington, DC and London, but came home to pay a visit to his Uncle Wayne (Dawson) and friends Stefani Schaefer and Kristi Capel Tuesday morning.

Wharton is the author of ‘Pretty Twisted: The Ultimate Guide to Creating Fabulous Craft Cocktails at Home.’

To learn more about Wharton, click here. To order his book, click here.