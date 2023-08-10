CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland’s One World Day celebration returns to the Cleveland Cultural Gardens later this month.

The 77th annual event is Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Organizers expect thousands to attend to experience diversity in people, heritages, gardens, entertainment and food.

This year’s event will feature people from about a dozen countries becoming U.S. citizens. The highlight is the parade of flags where hundreds march with flags and traditional clothing of their heritage.

