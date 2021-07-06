On the move? ‘Two Men and a Truck’ has some tips for packing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The housing market is on fire and if a move is in your future, you’ll want to plan ahead.
Joe Malacky from Two Men and a Truck stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning Tuesday to offer some tips to make your move a smooth one:
Moving Checklist
1 – 2 months ahead:
- begin cleaning out your house
- begin changing your address (mil, school, insurance, etc.)
- schedule moving company
1 – 2 weeks before:
- begin canceling items tied to old home (internet, cable, labor services)
- call utility companies and tell them exact date of service stop
- start packing room-by-room, be sure to label
Day of move:
- pack essentials bag that stays with you entire day (snacks, important documents, valuables)
- make sure clear moving path inside/outside homes
- once truck is loaded, make final sweep of home to make sure nothing is forgotten