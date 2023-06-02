CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Rocco Whalen is well-known in the Northeast Ohio food scene. He opened Fahrenheit in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood back in 2002.

Next month, the restauranteur will move the popular restaurant to a new location in downtown Cleveland. It will feature a rooftop patio overlooking Public Square.

Whalen will host a job fair to fill all positions at the new location. It’ll be Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Library.

Whalen stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday to talk about the job fair and to make a refreshing Watermelon Salad.