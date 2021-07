CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art focuses on the work of four young artists during the late 1800s in Paris.

“Private Lives: The Nabi Circle” examines home, family and children along with the secrets, affairs and tension that can come with them.

The Nabis were a group of young artists — Pierre Bonnard, Édouard Vuillard, Maurice Denis, and Félix Vallotton — inspired by Paul Gauguin.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.