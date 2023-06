CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Monster Jam is coming back to Cleveland. But this time it’s bigger than ever.

The Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series Red will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

It will feature Grave Digger, Max-D, Megaladon, Vendetta and more.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a preview of the event on Friday morning.

Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.