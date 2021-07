KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The first Milk & Honey Weekend will debut this weekend at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland.

The weekend event will explore the world of milk and honey.

Visitors will learn how milk becomes cheese, butter, and ice cream. And you can also explore the pollination of bees and see how honey is harvested.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a preview of the event on Friday morning.

