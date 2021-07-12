Metroparks Monday: Exploring the new Lindsey Family Play Space at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is the largest-of-its-kind play area in the Cleveland Metroparks.

The Lindsey Family Play Space officially opened on Friday.

Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman joined FOX 8’s Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick live from Edgewater Park on Monday morning to talk about the new play area.

Zimmerman said with the recent opening of the Whiskey Island Trail and the Wendy Park Bridge, Cleveland’s lakefront parks are more accessible than ever.

Click here for more on the Lindsey Family Play Space.

