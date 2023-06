CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to enjoy some of the areas best wines and food along with your dog.

Grand River Cellars, Debonne Vineyards and Cask 307 Winery are hosting a food and wine tour you can enjoy with your pup.

The cost is $35 for each person and dog. That includes a $10 donation to the Lake Humane Society.

The tour runs the entire month of June from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.