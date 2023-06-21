CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Painesville Army veteran Guy Phillips along with three other U.S. Army Special Ops Veterans are about to start training on Lake Erie to prepare for their upcoming rowing adventure 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. These four men make up the FOD23 team (Fight Oar Die) and Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about their big adventure and the reason why they are so passionate about doing it.

You can support the FOD23 team and learn more about their plans by clicking here.

