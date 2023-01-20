CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Children of color receive an autism diagnosis at a lesser rate than white children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This disparity means these children may not be getting the services they need to reach their full potential.

It’s something Salina Miller knows all about. Her son Elijah, wasn’t diagnosed with autism until he turned 12. It’s part of the reason she founded Mother 2 Mother. The organization provides education, empowerment and awareness to communities while providing support to special needs families

To help bridge the gap in diagnoses between white and black children, Milestones Autism Resources is hosting a first-of-its-kind training for providers of color.

They’re looking for 100 providers (therapists, social workers, counselors, etc.) to attend the training.

It’s Wed., Jan. 25 at the Renaissance Church in Warrensville Heights.

