CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Local families who have hosted a foreign exchange student say it is so rewarding.

Gigi Gerstenberger, a representative from Ayusa (A Year in USA), was joined by the Beardslee family and their foreign exchange student, Aitor, on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday.

Gerstenberger talked about what is involved in hosting a student. The Beardslee family talked about their experience as a host.

Aitor is the second foreign exchange student the Beardlees have hosted.

Aitor will be in 10th grade this year at Perry High School in Lake County. He arrived early to try out for the soccer team.

For more information on Ayusa, click here.