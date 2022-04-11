CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been nearly two years since Linda McClain almost lost her foot.

A diabetic ulcer on her left foot wouldn’t heal causing it to turn black and very painful.

But Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, an interventional cardiologist with the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute was able to save it thanks to a procedure to restore blood flow to her foot.

Due to high rates of diabetes and vascular disease, 150,000 people each year undergo lower extremity amputation.

University Hospitals is working to change that through a limb salvage program.