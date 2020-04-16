Trained psychic medium explains why you might be having vivid dreams during coronavirus pandemic

Doctor on returning to normal: 'We have to do it the right way'

Local company offers 'Guardian Angels' for those who serve and care for others

Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Dr. Aaron Hamilton, director of patient safety and clinical risk at the Cleveland Clinic, says face masks in public could be a way of life for the next year or so.

“It’s a marathon and not a sprint,” Hamilton told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson during a live interview on FOX 8 News in the Morning Thursday.

Hamilton said it’s important you chose a mask that is comfortable, fits your face snugly, and that you do not touch the mask once it’s on.

Hamilton said you need to have clean hands when you put the mask on and wash your hands after you take it off.

He also said it’s important to remember that wearing a mask doesn’t protect you. It protects the others you come in contact with.

He said reusable masks should be washed daily and checked to make sure the structural integrity is intact after each washing.

As for gloves, Hamilton said they may do more harm than good.

“Wearing gloves in public places is not endorsed,” he explained. “What is endorsed is hand hygiene.”

Hamilton said even when you wear gloves, you can spread germs from place-to-place.

You can hear more of his interview in the above video player.