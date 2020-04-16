1  of  4
Breaking News
America sees worst stretch of job losses in history Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors Coronavirus headlines: Here is the latest news April 16 Donate to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX 8 News in The Morning

Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)"

Local company offers 'Guardian Angels' for those who serve and care for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company offers 'Guardian Angels' for those who serve and care for others"

Dig This: AJ Petitti answers viewers' lawn and garden questions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dig This: AJ Petitti answers viewers' lawn and garden questions"

Doctor on returning to normal: 'We have to do it the right way'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on returning to normal: 'We have to do it the right way'"

Trained psychic medium explains why you might be having vivid dreams during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trained psychic medium explains why you might be having vivid dreams during coronavirus pandemic"

Doctor discusses special challenges children with autism face during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor discusses special challenges children with autism face during COVID-19 pandemic"

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Dr. Aaron Hamilton, director of patient safety and clinical risk at the Cleveland Clinic, says face masks in public could be a way of life for the next year or so.

“It’s a marathon and not a sprint,” Hamilton told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson during a live interview on FOX 8 News in the Morning Thursday.

Hamilton said it’s important you chose a mask that is comfortable, fits your face snugly, and that you do not touch the mask once it’s on.

Hamilton said you need to have clean hands when you put the mask on and wash your hands after you take it off.

He also said it’s important to remember that wearing a mask doesn’t protect you. It protects the others you come in contact with.

He said reusable masks should be washed daily and checked to make sure the structural integrity is intact after each washing.

As for gloves, Hamilton said they may do more harm than good.

“Wearing gloves in public places is not endorsed,” he explained. “What is endorsed is hand hygiene.”

Hamilton said even when you wear gloves, you can spread germs from place-to-place.

You can hear more of his interview in the above video player.

W3Schools

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral