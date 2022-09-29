CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City.

Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” which debuts Thurs., Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. on FOX 8.

If Najar can impress host Gordon Ramsay and make it to the end of the competition he will win a $250,000 contract to work at a Ramsay-owned restaurant in Atlantic City.

Najar appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about the show. He also made a North African dish called shakshuka.

Medina-native Cheyenne Nichols is also competing on the show.

Shakshuka Recipe

Ingredients:

3 T extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 t. ground cumin

1 t. sweet paprika

1/8 t. ground cayenne, or to taste

128 oz. can whole plum tomatoes with their juices, coarsely chopped

3/4 t. kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/4 t. black pepper, plus more as needed

5 oz. fet, cumbled

6 large eggs

1 avocado cut to your desire

chopped herbs

Instructions:

Watch video in the player above