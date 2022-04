CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland chef Brandon Chrostowski is known for the good things he does here at home.

But the owner of Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute in Shaker Square recently traveled to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

He volunteered with the World Central Kitchen. It’s an organization started by chef Jose Andres to provide meals to people around the world impacted by war or other crises.

Chrostowski shared his story on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday.