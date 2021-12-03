Local boy teams up with chef Michael Symon to create cookie with a cause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When Ryan Kuchta was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma — a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — at the age of 12, his doctors encouraged the young hockey player to approach his cancer like a game of hockey.

That inspired Ryan’s “Hockey Strong” mindset. In 2019, A Special Wish Cleveland helped Ryan become a member of the Cleveland Monsters. The team signed him to a contract for the day and nicknamed him “Cookie”.

Ryan, who is now 15, is cancer free and helping A Special Wish help other children with cancer.

The 𝗛𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 will be available in the @CavsTeamShop and online starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday!



100% of the proceeds will benefit our friends at A Special Wish — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) November 30, 2021

He teamed up with chef Michael Symon to create a a cookie that will be sold during “National Cookie Day” at the Monsters game on Sat., Dec. 4. Proceeds from the salted chocolate chip cookies will benefit A Special Wish.

Ryan was joined by the Cleveland Monsters on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about his partnership with the team. The recipe for the cookie he created with Chef Symon is posted below.

SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Makes about 3 dozen

Ingredients:

8 Tbl. unsalted butter

1/2 c sugar

1/2 c brown sugar, light or dark

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c AP flour

1/2 c wheat flour

1/2 c quick cooking oats

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 heaping c chopped dark chocolate

1/2 c chopped milk chocolate

Flakey Sea salt to garnish (Maldon)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 275 degrees.

In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream the butter and sugars until smooth and no longer grainy, a few minutes.

Add the egg and vanilla and mix to combine.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the flours, oats, baking soda, powder, salt and cornstarch. Add to the mixer and mix until just combined.

Fold in the chopped chocolate.

Scoop and bake for about 12 minutes, until golden brown around the edges.

Remove the cookies from the oven and immediately sprinkle with flakey salt.

Cool on the tray for a few minutes to allow the cookies to finish setting up.

Remove from the tray and cool completely.