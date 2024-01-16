CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s one of six Wienermobiles in the world and it is visiting Northeast Ohio for a few days offering visitors a peek inside and lots of fun.

Fox 8’s Kristi Capel and Stefani Schaefer checked out the 27-foot-long hot dog and had ‘buns of fun’ learning all about this iconic vehicle.

They even got their own ‘Hotdogger’ names, Sizzling Stefani and Cook out Kristi!

The Wienermobile was started in 1936 by Carl Mayer, Oscar Mayer’s nephew. According to the Hotdoggers that stopped by Fox 8 on Tuesday, the Wienermobile is 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs tall and 24 hot dogs wide.

You can see the Wienermobile for yourself on Tuesday when it’s at BJ’s Roadshow in Warrensville Heights from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and at BJ’s Roadshow in Middleburg Heights from 3-6 p.m. It will also be at Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kraft Heinz is actually looking to hire new ‘Hotdoggers’ right now! So if you’re looking for a new adventure and to have a little fun, click here to apply.

To find out where the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping click here.