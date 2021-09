CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be a seamstress or tailor to craft your own scarf.

Anna Olsen, manager of Crafted Content at Joann, stopped by the studio Friday morning to show FOX 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make your own fleece fringe scarf.

Olsen also showed Kristi a personalized beverage tumbler, hand-crafted paper wrapping, and fall wreaths.

For more information on these crafts, watch the video above, and or click on the links above.