Kristi Capel checks off her bucket list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – What’s on your bucket list?

We all know bucket lists are quite personal, full of hopes and dreams you want to see come to fruition.

Wednesday morning, FOX 8’s Kristi Capel got one of her bucket list items checked off.

She has always wanted to jet ski on Lake Erie.

After a brief primer and a wet suit for those chilly temps, she hopped on and went for a ride.

Kristi is the last morning anchor to mark something off her bucket list

Wayne Dawson watched a sunrise in SkyFOX.

Todd Meany hit the stage at Blossom Music Center.

Stefani Schaefer had a sentimental moment learning how to make gnocchi like her grandmother.

She got a lesson from some of the best, Valerio and Stella Iorio, the owners of Valerio’s Ristorante in Little Italy.