CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Under the direction of Connie Summers, the Edgewood High School Marching Band kicks off the weekend with Fox 8’s Todd Meany from the plaza of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. Edgewood High School is located in Ashtabula County and the school is very much a ‘big band family’ with one quarter of the student body belonging to the band.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction