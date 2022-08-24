CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The world’s top tennis players are competing in Cleveland hoping their skills will advance them to the U.S. Open. Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica has been transformed for the event and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is on the court getting all the details on how we can also enjoy this prestigious athletic event. Click here to get more information about Tennis in the Land.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction