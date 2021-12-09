Winter Riverfest returns with new ice skating rink, visits from Santa and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf along the Cuyahoga River in the Flats have been transformed into a winter wonderland.

It’s all for the Winter Riverfest put on by the Cleveland Metroparks.

New this year, you can go ice skating on an authentic rink and visit with Santa (Fridays – Sundays).

The event also includes thousands of lights, a beer garden and firepits, a retail shop and an igloo village.

Winter Riverfest runs through Sunday, Jan. 2.

