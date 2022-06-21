WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Liquid Lifestyles is putting Cleveland, Ohio on the map in terms of a cutting edge way to teach children and adults how to swim. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the Westlake swim school that is the 1st commercially approved shipping container swim school in the United States. Click here to learn more about Liquid Lifestyles.



