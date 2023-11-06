CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Waterloo Arts District to learn about the efforts underway to preserve Cleveland’s music history, launch new artists and create a strong economic foundation for the future. The 2023 Rock Solid Fundraiser to benefit Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, Future takes place Saturday November 11th at the Treelawn Music Hall on Waterloo Road in Cleveland.
Waterloo Arts District working to put Cleveland ‘arts scene’ on the map
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
