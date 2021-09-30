Topgolf Live tees off at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to hit golf balls onto Progressive Field.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is in Cleveland for four days.

Through Sunday, Oct. 3, golfers of all levels can hit golf balls into on-field targets. Special technology will follow the ball and score each shot.

According to a news release, tee times have to be reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $65 for player tickets and $40 for students.

You can upgrade to a premium ticket which gives you access to drink tickets, a limited edition hat, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a game play voucher. The Progressive Field Experiential ticket will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the visitors’ dugout, a photo opportunity on the warning track, and more.

To reserve tickets or for more information, click here.