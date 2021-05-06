Things are getting steamy on Kenny’s live shots today

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Al Ameera Spa in North Olmsted is a women’s only Turkish Moroccan style bath and spa. Treatments are custom designed for each client depending on their skin needs and made with fresh ingredients. The name ‘Al Ameera’ means princess in Arabic and that is exactly how staff says you can expect to be treated. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton was given the rare opportunity (for a man) to go inside and see what a Moroccan style steam room and spa treatment is like. Click here for more information about Al Ameera Bath & Spa.