CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s brand new bear habitat is 3x larger than the previous space and offers many forging opportunities for the sloth bears. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns about Susie’s Bear Hollow and how this new space also immerses guests right into the bear space. Kenny also visits a momma koala bear with a joey in her pouch and gets hands-on prep for the upcoming Touch-A-Truck event.

