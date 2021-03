CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The May Company was the place to shop in downtown Cleveland for nearly a century, now the former department store has been transformed into a stunning luxury apartment community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the complex and checked out some of the unique amenities such as a rooftop terrace, fitness center and open-air atrium in addition to the studio and 1, 2, 3-bedroom apartments. Click here to learn more about The May.

