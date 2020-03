Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -- Joe's Deli in Rocky River is always a popular dining destination, but especially on a particular day in March. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the owners and chefs at Joe's as preparations have already begun for St. Patrick's Day. The restaurant expects to serve over 8-thousand pounds of corned beef on the Irish holiday. Click here to learn more about Joe's Deli.

