The art of chainsaw carving — Will Kenny give it a try?

THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) — Chainsaw carving is a fast-growing art form that combines modern tools with the ancient art of woodcarving.Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning in the great outdoors watching local chainsaw artist Shari Staiduhar create a masterpiece. Will Kenny pick up a chainsaw and give it a try?
To learn more about Shari and her work click here.

