CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tennis in the Land is an important stop for world class professional women tennis players before the U.S. Open. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the courts where the tournament is being played and learns more about the significance of this huge event. Click here to learn more about Tennis in the Land.
Tennis in the Land brings World Class tennis to Cleveland
by: Kenny Crumpton
