CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sora Restaurant started as a premium pop-up sushi carryout kitchen during the pandemic. The ‘wow’ factor that Sora’s sushi box brought to customers has led to the creation of a new brick and mortar upscale sushi restaurant called ‘Sora’. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the upscale sushi experience to sample the menu and share more about this unique dining destination.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction