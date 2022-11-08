LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Studio West 117 is the first-of-its-kind facility located in Lakewood that offers entertainment, sports, dining venues, classes and a rooftop patio bar. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton tours the beautiful complex that was created for and by the LGBTQ+ community to offer a space for people of all ages to thrive. Click here to learn more about Studio West 117.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction